Drive starts to secure rights of PWDs

Islamabad: People with disabilities (PWDs) are equal citizens of our society and it is the shared responsibility of government as well as society to ensure their all right are secured so that they could equally play a role for nation building and economic development.

“We urge the government of Pakistan to count on the people with disabilities in the next national population census due in 2022 so that a proper legislation is made to secure their rights,” said Sightsavers Country Director Munazza Gillani in a statement issued here on Monday.

She informed that Sightsavers has become part of the global campaign ‘Equal World’ pursuing the government to make lasting commitments for the betterment of people with disabilities before the second Global Disability Summit going to be held in Norway from February 15-17 to address the global needs of people with disabilities, and ensure they are integrated into policies and laws.

The summit is the world’s biggest gathering of people with disabilities, governments, international agencies, charities and business leaders. “It is a vital opportunity for governments and organizations everywhere to implement the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (UNCRPD),” she remarked.

She disclosed that Sightsavers, in association with Community Based Inclusive Development Network Pakistan (CBIDN) has taken initiative to pursue the government to attend the Norway summit and make ambitious as well as financial commitments that will result in real change for the people with disabilities.