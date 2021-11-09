DC reviews sugar crisis, warns profiteers

Rawalpindi: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali in a meeting held here on Monday to review on-going sugar crisis and has given task to all officers to register FIRs against profiteers and hoarders.

The DC said that we would not spare profiteers and hoarders at any cost. “I have directed to register FIR against shopkeepers, selling sugar at higher prices against the fixed rate of Rs90 per kilogram,” he warned. Strict action would also be taken against irresponsible officers in this issue, he warned.

On the other hand, Punjab government has directed all deputy commissioners to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders, and directed to register FIRs on the spot against them. According to the data collected by ‘The News’, only 2,500 sugar bags of 50-kilograms were being supplied for the whole Rawalpindi district, in which 70 per cent sugar was consumed by sweet shops per day.

Total 11,000 sugar bags of 50-kilogram were needed to fulfil the requirement of Rawalpindi district in which 6,000 bags were needed for city and cantonment localities per day but supply was only 2,500 bags for the whole district, ‘The News’ collected data from the officials of city district government here on Monday.

Majority of dealers have stopped sugar selling but some are still selling in ‘black’ at Rs140 to Rs150 per kilogram. The local management has also started sugar selling at Rs90 per kilogram. The trucks of the management were parked at Raja Bazaar, Ganjmandi, Jhanda Chichi, Dhamyal, Chungi No. 22 and some other points where sugar was available at controlled prices.

Sugar has vanished from the open market and government-run utility stores as well because retailers, wholesalers and depots have refused to sell the commodity at loss. Over 80 per cent of consumers are wandering in search of sugar but failed to get from open market in city and cantonment localities for some days.

The long queues of people could be seen in front of all utility stores, but the byers have to return empty-handed, particularly for ladies. Notices have been pasted by all retail shopkeepers and wholesalers informing consumers that sugar was not available at the shop.

The senior representatives of Rawalpindi General Stores Welfare Association and Wholesale Dealers Association have strongly protested against local administration to stop registering FIRs against them otherwise they would block roads of Rawalpindi.