Training on anti-sexual harassment laws held

Islamabad: Representatives of public and private organisations vowed to take anti-sexual harassment measures in their respective offices at the concluding day of a three-day residential training on ‘Effective Implementation of Anti-Sexual Harassment Laws’ at Mehergarh.

National Press Club President Shakeel Anjum was the chief guest of the training. While speaking at the concluding ceremony, he termed it a responsibility of every individual and organisation to implement ‘The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010’ at the workplace.

The three-day training on effective implementation of ‘The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010’ was attended by committee members and senior management of Sui Southern Gas, National Rural Support Program (NRSP), FINCA Microfinance Bank, Comsats University Attock Campus and SAWERA Foundation.

During these three days, Maliha Husain, Executive Director at Mehergarh and the facilitator for this training, discussed the definition of sexual harassment, the role of employees, senior management and committee members as given in the law, in preventing sexual harassment within organisations. She also talked about the procedure and timeline for registering and resolving a case at workplace in a lot of detail.

Mehergarh has been helping organisations comply with anti-sexual harassment laws for the past 11 years. Maliha said that this was the most engaged group because all these organisations had already complied with the law and had experience of handling cases of sexual harassment. Shakeel Anjum requested Mehergarh to organise such trainings for the journalists of National Press Club Islamabad, who agreed to the request of the President and said that since media has been a strong supporter when the law was being made and still helps with the implementation process, they would be honoured to conduct these trainings for them.