Fines imposed on food outlets

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Food Branch checked 386 food outlets and served notices to 342 shops for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last four months besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs1.3m on the rules violators.

According to a RCB spokesman, the Board under its on-going campaign managed to generate over Rs1.3m revenue during last four months of the current financial year, 2021-22.The RCB food branch also collected a large number of food samples which were sent to lab for quality testing.-