IIU dedicates corner to Dr Rasheed Amjad

Islamabad: The ‘Gosha-e-Rasheed’ has been established in memory of famous novelist, researcher, critic, and renowned teacher of Urdu literature Dr. Rasheed Amjad at International Islamic University (IIU).

Inaugurating the corner dedicated to Dr. Rasheed, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, IIUI acknowledged the academic and literary services of Dr. Rasheed. He also thanked his family for donating books and commended the Urdu Department for organising the event.

He added that students and scholars visiting the library would be benefited from the establishment of this corner.

Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, Vice President (A&F), Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President (R&E), Dean Faculty of Language and Literature, Prof. Dr. Najiba Arif, Head Department of Urdu, Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, Students Advisor, Dr. Summaya Chugtai, Dr. Aziz Ibn Al Hassan (HoD) Urdu (male), senior faculty members of Urdu Department and a large number of students of Urdu department participated in the ceremony. The Urdu Department also presented a souvenir to Rukhsana Rasheed Amjad, on this occasion.