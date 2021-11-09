Skilled workers have prospect of entering Korean market: envoy

Islamabad: Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo says there are bright prospects for Pakistani skilled youth entering into Korean market as workforce.

In an interview, which was aired by Radio Pakistan, he said currently 1,500 Pakistani students are studying in Korean institutes of higher learning in various technical and scientific fields, and many of them are on scholarships.

“Due to pandemic restrictions, another 1,200 Pakistani students could not go to Korea after securing admissions but they will reach there when the restraints are eased out,” he added. The Korean envoy also spoke about the ‘IT Park’ that the Korean government is helping to develop trained IT professionals in the country.

“This IT Park is a key project of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) of South Korean government through which $500 million of EDCF loan was granted for the construction of infrastructure in Pakistan,” he added.

Regarding Korean investment in infrastructure development, he said Korea is cooperating with Pakistan in hydro-power production projects. “Total Korean investment in hydro power sector is around $4 billion in Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa which may increase in future,” he added.

“In addition to this,” Ambassador Suh added, “Samsung is establishing a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Karachi where skilled Pakistani manpower will be employed to work in various departments.”

He said that Pakistan and Korea established bilateral diplomatic relations in the 1960s when Seoul government borrowed Pakistan’s famous ‘Five Year Plan’ for its economic development and successfully implemented it.

“Relations further blossomed after 1970s when the South Korean tourists started visiting Pakistan to for pilgrimage to a number of Buddhists religious sites scattered across the country.

“Tourism is an area in which both Pakistan and Korea can increase bilateral cooperation. Both countries recently signed a framework agreement to facilitate the entry of Korean tourists into Pakistan,” the Korean envoy said.

On business relations with Pakistan he pointed out that South Korean business giants like LG, Daewoo and Samsung already have a strong presence in Pakistani market with household products.

“In the automobile sector the presence of South Korean car manufacturing companies like Hyundai and Kia has become very visible here through their feature laden cars which are receiving good response,” the Korean envoy said.

“Because of the law and order situation many Korean companies had to move out from Pakistan back in 2000s. However, with the improvement in security situation they are likely to return to Pakistan because a number of Korean companies are interested in investing further in Pakistan’s lucrative market while the Korean government is trying to increase its bilateral trade volume with Pakistan which currently is not as it should have been,” Ambassador Suh said.

“Recently, a Korean finance delegation visited Pakistan to explore areas of cooperation. The delegation signed various MoUs of cooperation in diverse fields with Pakistani government,” he added. “Similarly, a delegation of Korean experts from agricultural technology also visited Pakistan in recent months to help Pakistan increase agricultural productivity. Korean agricultural experts can help Pakistan with coming up of new seed varieties for insect resistant crops and better yield,” Ambassador Suh said.