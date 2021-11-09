Breast cancer awareness walk

LAHORE: University of Education (UOE) organised an awareness walk and educational seminar to create awareness regarding breast cancer at its Township Campus here on Monday. During the awareness walk, students carried banners, inscribed with slogans like “Early diagnose saves lives”, “Do not postpone life”, “Don’t be afraid, be aware and don’t be late”.

The awareness walk was followed by a seminar which was attended by the faculty and students of the university in large numbers. UOE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the seminar. Addressing the seminar, Dr Talat Pasha said that human life was very precious but life of a woman was more precious because she has to nurture our next generations. Dr Maryam Hasan from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre said breast cancer was a widespread disease and was the prominent reason of death among women. She said breast cancer could be cured at an early diagnose and stressed on the need to include fruits and vegetables in daily diet as well as to do exercise on daily basis to have a better and healthy life style. Prof M A Rafraf and Zahida Habib, the focal person of cancer awareness campaign from University of Education also addressed the seminar.