 
close
Tuesday November 09, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Cold, dry forecast

November 09, 2021

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with smog continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -07°C while in Lahore, it was 14.1°C and maximum was 28.8°C.