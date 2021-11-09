Ample stock of sugar, flour available: ministerAmple stock of sugar, flour available: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday visited different areas of City to review the situation of flour and sugar.

The provincial minister reviewed the availability and prices of sugar and flour at various shops and stores in Shalimar Road, Mughalpura and Samanabad areas. Secretaries of Food and Agriculture Department, Deputy Commissioner and ACs were also accompanied the minister.

Talking to media on the occasion, the provincial minister said that sugar at Rs 90 per kg and 20 kg bag of flour at Rs 1,100 is available everywhere. There is no difference between the sweetness and nutrition of imported sugar and local sugar, he said.

The provincial minister warned that hoarders and illegal profiteers should correct themselves. The shop of illegal profiteer will be sealed instead of fine or registering a case against him. If there is any difficulty in obtaining sugar from dealers, they should contact the Deputy Commissioner's office, he added.

Aslam Iqbal said that there is ample stock of sugar and flour in Punjab. The Punjab govt is providing Rs 70 to 80 billion subsidy annually for the supply of cheap flour to the common man. Subsidy is also being given for the supply of cheap sugar to the common man. Mian Aslam appreciated the efforts of Deputy Commissioner and his team for ensuring availability of sugar and flour at fixed price to the common man.