PPLA concerned over ‘Asaan Assignment Accounts’

LAHORE:A number of college teachers taking out a rally expressed their concern over setting up of Asaan Assignment Accounts in selected public colleges of the province, including Lahore and termed it a move towards privatisation of these colleges. The rally was taken out from Government Science College, Wahdat Road to Bhekewal Mor. Similarly, rallies and protest demonstrations were held in other cities. The teachers alleged that the government had taken the salaries of teachers of selected colleges out of the AG office and put them in an account, handled by principals of their respective colleges. They alleged that the move was in fact a first step towards privatisation of public colleges which would not be accepted at any cost. They further alleged that the government wanted to close the doors of higher education on poor students by privatising colleges in the name of Asaan Assignment Account (easy account) scheme.