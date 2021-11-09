Plea against transfers of police officers disposed of

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday disposed of a petition challenging the transfers of capital city police officer (CCPO) and other police officers posted in the metropolis.

The petitioner had pleaded that the transfer orders had been issued in violation of a ban imposed by the ECP. However, a government’s law officer told the court permission had been obtained from the ECP before making the transfer and posting of the police officers. At this, the court observed that the ECP was the appropriate forum to deal with the grievance of the petitioner. The court disposed of the petition and directed the petitioner to agitate his grievance before the relevant forum. The government had transferred CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry and DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal apparently for mishandling of recent protests by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan. Assailing the transfers, petitioner Ammar Rafiq through his counsel argued that the ECP had on Oct 18, 2021 announced a by-election in NA-133 of Lahore. He said the ECP also put a ban on the transfers and postings of the government officials till the publication of the returned candidate in the by-poll to be held on Dec 5.