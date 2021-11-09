Nida Azhar posted new DGPR

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding promotions, transfers and postings of following officers on Monday. According to the notification, Nida Azhar (awaiting posting) has been posted as Director General Public Relations Punjab. Director Monitoring Directorate of Public Prosecution Syed Najaf Iqbal has been promoted to BS-19 and upon promotion he has been directed to continue work on his present post. Director Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) Dr Fareeha has also been promoted to BS-19 and has been directed to work on her existing position. Ghulam Saghir Shahid, after having promotion in BS-19, has been posted as Additional Secretary Health in South Punjab.