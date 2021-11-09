Woman turns out to be killer of husband’s second wife

LAHORE: The first wife of a man has proved to be the killer of his second wife during investigations in the Garhi Shahu police limits on Monday. According to details, a female clerk was murdered few days back upon which CIA police started investigations on different aspects. The victim Naila was second wife of one Fayyaz while Fareeha was his first wife. The latter was frustrated over second marriage of her husband. Fareeha after a domestic property issue and an altercation hatched a plan to murder Naila. She hired an assassin named Mehar Din alias Dilawar through her driver Sajid. The shooter shot the victim dead when she was alone in the house.

Police registered a murder case against unidentified suspects and launched investigations. CIA Civil Lines police after finding a few clues arrested the three suspects. Police said that they have recovered the weapon used in the crime and were investigating the matter further.

Injured: A man was left injured after a cylinder exploded in a rickshaw near Lahore Railway Station on Monday. The victim used to sell biryani on rickshaw. On the day of the incident, he was standing near Lahore Railway Station when suddenly, the cylinder used for cooking biryani, exploded with a big blast. On information of the incident, a rescue team reached the spot and extinguished the fire and also provided first-aid to the victim and shifted him to Mayo Hospital.

Shot dead: A 26-year old woman was shot dead outside a cooking centre in the Mughalpura police limits on Monday. The victim, yet to be identified, was standing outside the centre when two unidentified suspects approached her and opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, she received two bullets which proved fatal. Police reached the scene after being informed. Police said the victim belonged to some well-off family. Police removed the body to morgue.