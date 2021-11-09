Sarwar blasts opposition for ‘hindering’ electoral reforms

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said that electoral reforms were the way to make the general elections transparent once and for all.

If the opposition wants the elections rigging-free then why is it putting obstacles to the way of electoral reforms, he asked. The egoistic politics of political opponents is not in the interest of democracy and the nation. The government is taking practical steps to save the people from problems like inflation and unemployment.

He was talking to delegations from different districts at Governor’s House here. Apart from political and administrative issues, other issues were also discussed during the meeting. The governor said that unfortunately the opposition parties had been spreading negative propaganda against the government from day one and they were also criticising the good deeds of the government for their political interests, but the people knew the intentions of the opposition, hence, the people neither stood with the opposition parties before nor will in the future.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that the opposition parties had no vision, adding that the parties in the PDM were not united on a single point and were protecting their own interests. He said that there was no threat to the government from the divided opposition but the opposition would definitely suffer. He said it was the time for the opposition to shun the policy of taking to the streets and focus on strengthening the democracy in the country. He urged upon the opposition to support the government on issues of key importance, including electoral reforms. He said if the opposition parties thought they could succeed in overthrowing the government through protest then they were living in fool’s paradise. Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had saved the country from economic bankruptcy after coming to power, adding that as far as inflation was concerned, the government had provided a relief package of Rs120 billion under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that in the coming days, the government would take further steps to control inflation and provide maximum relief to the people.

Later, the governor in a tweet strongly condemned the increase in the number of Indian police force in occupied Kashmir and the incidents of targeting Kashmiris. He said that Indian security forces could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris with guns and bullets. The Kashmiri people are in high spirits. They will continue their struggle against terrorist India. He said that Kashmir would be free one day and Pakistani nation also stood united with their Kashmiri brethren.