CM orders steps to stabilise sugar price

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday ordered the price control committee and provincial administration to continue steps for stabilising the sugar price besides taking stern action against those who sell sugar at exorbitant rates.

The chief minister directed the administrative officials to visit markets to monitor sugar price while continuing crackdown on hoarders, said a news release. The government was taking every step to ensure availability, as well as the sale of sugar at a fixed rate, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that safeguarding the rights of consumers was the responsibility of the government. The exploitation of common man wouldn’t be tolerated and every step was being taken to curb the mafia, he maintained and added that an unjustified increase in sugar price won’t be allowed. He further directed the industries, food and agriculture departments to make coordinated efforts to stop the unjustified increase in sugar price. Unjustified increase and hoarding won’t be tolerated by the government as there was no shortage of sugar and ample reserves were available in the province, he added.

Iqbal Day: The chief minister said on Monday that Pakistan would emerge as a moderate Islamic welfare state by following the vision of Allama Iqbal.In a message to mark the Iqbal Day, the chief minister said that Allama Iqbal secured the future of Muslim nation by presenting the idea of a separate homeland in the subcontinent. He said that Poet of the East awakened the Muslims from slumber through his poetry and philosophical thoughts and gave the message of self-identification to the youth.

The chief minister said that following the philosophy and vision of Allama Iqbal was the best way to pay tributes to the Poet of the East. He further said the vision of a “Naya” Pakistan was in accordance with the philosophy and principles of Allama Iqbal. Prime Minister Imran Khan was materialising the dream of Iqbal’s idea of Pakistan as Allama Iqbal believed in the golden principles of justice and equality, self-respect, passion and humanism which were essential elements for development, he added.