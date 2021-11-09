Man in boat mysteriously shot dead

A man was shot dead under mysterious circumstances while sitting in a boat within the jurisdiction of the Mauripur police station on Monday. Police said the deceased had been identified as 50-year-old Habib, son of Roshan. He was sitting in a boat at sea in the Mauripur area when a bullet hit and killed him.
The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Initially, there was a dispute between the Mauripur, Docks and Boat Basin police over the jurisdiction. However, the case was later transferred to the Mauripur police station. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story.
