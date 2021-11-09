‘Dr AQ Khan was very happy with KIBGE’s performance in research

The University of Karachi on Monday held a programme to pay homage to the late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, a national hero, a renowned nuclear scientist and Mohsin-e-Pakistan.

The speakers recalled Dr AQ Khan’s contribution to the motherland, as well as acknowledged his countless academic, scientific and social services for the people of Pakistan. They remembered Dr AQ Khan as one of the radiant graduates of KU, and as the leading nuclear scientist who made Pakistan the first Muslim nuclear state of the world.

The special governing council meeting of the Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering (KIBGE) was held in its Jinnah Auditorium to pay homage and tribute to the late nuclear scientist. Dr Dina Khan, daughter of Dr AQ Khan, addressed the meeting through video link.

She said her father remained attached to the KIBGE, and despite his poor health, he used to visit to speak to students, researchers, faculty and trainers of the various programmes held there on a regular basis, and since its establishment, he was involved in research activities at the institute.

“He was very happy that the KIBGE was significantly doing well in research, and researchers from all over the country were benefiting from the research and teaching activities taking place at the KIBGE.”

Former KU vice chancellor Prof Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui said Dr AQ Khan was a man who liked to help others. He said that besides making Pakistan a nuclear country, he had a purpose in life, and wanted to provide quality education and basic health facilities to the people of the country.

He pointed out that despite limitations and regardless of the situation, Dr AQ Khan never gave up, and due to his never-ending efforts, Pakistan became the first Muslim nuclear state. He also shared that Dr AQ Khan was trying to establish a knowledge-based society in Pakistan so that our youngsters could perform better than what had already been done for the country.

Former VC Prof Dr Muhammad Qaiser said Dr AQ Khan had a multi-faceted personality. He said his love for the country was unmatchable, and he wanted Pakistan to be developed in all walks of life. The education and health sectors were his topmost priorities since he was well aware of the importance of these areas, he added.

Acting VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said Dr AQ Khan was well-versed in the art of building and nurturing an institution. He said that despite numerous problems and difficulties, he had never seen Dr AQ Khan disappointed.

He also said Dr AQ Khan was a successful person, and was respected and loved by the whole country because he had sacrificed everything to make Pakistan a peaceful nuclear state. Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, a decades-old friend of Dr AQ Khan, said everyone knew the nuclear scientist was a noble and honest man, and had unconditional love for the country.

He said that although Dr AQ Khan’s reputation was that of a nuclear scientist, from time to time he also made recommendations to the successive governments for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy.

“Owing to Dr AQ Khan’s contributions, now our enemies can’t use a nuclear weapon against Pakistan, and that is why they are now trying to weaken us economically.” Mian Arshad Farooq said Dr AQ Khan was a very humble person who always tried to help others and also instructed others to do the same.

Gen (retd) Moinuddin Haider said the services rendered by Dr AQ Khan to the motherland would always be remembered, and hoped that the next generation would also learn from the personality of the nuclear scientist.

Well-known businessman Sultan Chawla said that it was not possible to count Dr AQ Khan’s services for Pakistan, adding that he was not only a nuclear scientist but he was also a person who served the nation, country and humanity in different ways.

He said India was eight times more resourceful and had better international connections than Pakistan, and our outdated education system was not producing people like Dr AQ Khan, which was why the late nuclear scientist had been trying to bring improvements in our education system.

Prof Dr Zabita Khan Shinwari said Dr AQ Khan had decided to do something for Pakistan and had put his life and future at stake, adding that he had European citizenship but he preferred to return to serve Pakistan.

Prof Dr Raza Shah said he saw the personality of Dr AQ Khan being very humble, adding that the nuclear scientist was someone who always tried to help others. Former KIBGE director general Dr Hassan Mujtaba Naqvi said Dr AQ Khan faced many difficulties in life but did not give up, and his determination to do something for Pakistan was matchless.

KIBGE DG Prof Dr Abid Azhar said Dr AQ Khan was a man of knowledge, a friend of literature and a philanthropist, striving to serve humanity without distinction.

Dr Anwar Naseem said Dr AQ Khan had a lot of plans for the welfare of society, as he had wanted to build a hospital in Lahore, the construction of which had already started, adding that all of them were working together to complete it so that it could become functional as soon as possible.

At the end of the meeting, special Dua and prayers were offered to seek forgiveness for Dr AQ Khan’s soul, and to seek a place for him in Heaven.