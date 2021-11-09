Man shot dead, father wounded in Surjani Town

A man was shot dead and his father wounded in a firing incident in the Surjani Town area on Monday. The incident took place in Surjani Town 4-B within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased person was identified as 35-year-old Jahanzaib Zaidi and his injured father as Syed Shabbirul Hassan, 62.

Quoting initial investigations, police said the deceased person had a dispute with someone over a plot and the family of the deceased person had claimed that the land mafia had grabbed their plot forcefully.

The incident took place when the victims had arrived in the area to visit their plot and unidentified suspects targeted them, police said, adding that they had visited the crime scene and collected the evidence.

Some empty bullet shells were also seized from the crime scene, which would be sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching. No case had been registered when this story was filed.

Separately, 38-year-old Sikandar, son of Akbar, was wounded in a firing incident within the Site Superhighway police’s limits. Police said the injured person was a watchman at a bricks shop in the area and he was apparently shot over personal enmity. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.