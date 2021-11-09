80 stolen mobile phones, tablets recovered as suspect arrested in Malir

Police on Monday arrested an alleged gangster over selling snatched and stolen mobile phones and tablets after changing their IMEI numbers.

According to District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, a police team carried out a raid on a tip-off at a bus stop in the Malir City area and arrested a suspect carrying 80 stolen mobile phones and tablets. The stolen mobile phones included 36 iPhones.

SSP Bahadur maintained that the raid was carried out when the suspect was going to deliver the mobile phones and tablets somewhere. He added that the recovered mobile phones and tablets were worth millions of rupees.

The officer said that during the interrogation, the suspect revealed that seven other gangmembers were involved with him in buying stolen mobile phones at cheap prices and selling them in different markets of the city after changing their IMEI numbers.