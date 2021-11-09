Owner of building to be partially razed told to submit compensation plan

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the owner of a multi-storey apartment building on Preedy Street to submit a proposal for compensating the buyers of flats in the building who may lose their residence in the building due to demolition of some parts of the building that had been illegally constructed.

Hearing petitions filed by residents of the project against the demolition of the structure of compulsory open space, a division bench of the SHC comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Justice Mohammad Faisal Kamal Alam, directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to submit a plan about removal of illegal structure of the building, which could not be regularized, without affecting the main structure of the subject building.

An SBCA official informed the SHC that the names of SBCA officials involved in allowing in the unauthorised construction shall be reported for proceedings in accordance with the law. The official submitted that seven to eight flats would be affected due to the demolition process as they had been constructed on the compulsory open space.

The bench directed the private builder to submit a proposal for compensating the affected buyers of the flats who might be deprived of their property due to the demolition of the unauthorised construction.

The high court directed the SBCA official to submit a report with regard to the removal of unauthorised construction by November 10, without affecting the main structure of the building.

The SHC also continued its interim stay order restraining the SBCA from demolishing a structure in a compulsory open space till further orders. The high court had earlier directed the SBCA director general to take action against the authority’s relevant officials of District South, in whose tenure the illegal construction was made in violation of the approved plan of the building.

The SBCA South deputy director had informed the court that the building was occupied without the completion and occupancy certificate. He had requested the court to direct the owner of the building to vacate the premises so that the unauthorised construction could be removed from the compulsory open space.