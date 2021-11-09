 
November 09, 2021
World

Blinken urges Egypt rights progress in high-level talks

By AFP
November 09, 2021

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Egypt to make "tangible and lasting improvements" on human rights as he held wide-ranging talks with the historic ally. Blinken welcomed Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to Washington for a two-day strategic dialogue, after President Joe Biden conditioned part of US aid on efforts over human rights.