Blinken urges Egypt rights progress in high-level talks

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Egypt to make "tangible and lasting improvements" on human rights as he held wide-ranging talks with the historic ally. Blinken welcomed Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to Washington for a two-day strategic dialogue, after President Joe Biden conditioned part of US aid on efforts over human rights.
Yerevan: Thousands of Armenians rallied on Monday to push Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign, a year after he...
Tripoli: Libya on Monday opened registration for candidates in presidential and parliamentary elections, as the...
New York: US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14...
Washington: A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by...
Washington: A group of overseas Americans sued the State Department on Monday to restart citizenship renunciation...
New York: Long lines formed at border crossings on Monday as the United States reopened to foreign visitors vaccinated...