 
close
Tuesday November 09, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

By AFP
November 09, 2021

New York: US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee’s outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company’s debt is added.