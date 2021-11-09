Overseas Americans sue to restart citizenship renunciations

Washington: A group of overseas Americans sued the State Department on Monday to restart citizenship renunciation services, saying a suspension under the Covid-19 pandemic violated their fundamental rights.
The United States, with rare exceptions, grants citizenship to anyone born on its soil or with a US parent. A 2010 law aimed largely at avoiding tax dodgers who move abroad has sharply increased the bureaucratic and financial burden for US citizens overseas, including those who may have only peripheral links with the United States.
