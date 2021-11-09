French Church to settle sex abuse claims with asset sales

Lourdes, France: French Catholic bishops agreed on Monday to sell part of the Church’s extensive real estate holdings to compensate the thousands of victims of child sex abuse at the hands of clergy.

Church officials have been under growing pressure to indemnify victims after a landmark inquiry confirmed extensive sexual abuse of minors by priests dating from the 1950s to 2020. An independent commission will be set up to evaluate the claims, "and we are going to provide the means to accomplish this mission... of individual indemnities for the victims", said Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, head of the Bishops’ Conference of France (CEF).

His comments came at the close of days of meetings by the conference’s 120 members on how to respond to the devastating inquiry into the "massive phenomenon" of child sexual assault that was often covered by a "veil of secrecy".

The inquiry had urged the Church to pay victims with its own assets, instead of asking parishioners to donate funds to compensate for crimes committed by the clergy. The Church had already promised to set up a fund to start making payouts next year, and it will now be bolstered "by selling real estate assets owned by the Bishops’ Conference of France and by dioceses", Moulins-Beaufort said after the meeting at the Catholic shrine of Lourdes.

He also said that a loan would be sought from banks if needed, and that the Vatican would be asked to send an observer to help examine the French Church’s response. The 2,500-page report released last month detailed abuse of 216,000 minors by clergy over the period, a number that climbs to 330,000 when claims against lay members of the Church are included, such as teachers at Catholic schools. The commission’s president denounced the "systemic character" of efforts to shield clergy from prosecution and issued 45 recommendations of corrective measures.