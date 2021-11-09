Vatican to lose £100m

Vatican City: The Vatican stands to lose 100 million pounds in charity donations with the sale of a London luxury building at the centre of a financial scandal, a report said Monday. The Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources, that the Vatican was in the final stages of selling the Knightsbridge building to private equity group Bain Capital for approximately 200 million pounds (233 million euros, $270 million).
Yerevan: Thousands of Armenians rallied on Monday to push Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign, a year after he...
Tripoli: Libya on Monday opened registration for candidates in presidential and parliamentary elections, as the...
Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Egypt to make "tangible and lasting improvements" on...
New York: US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14...
Washington: A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by...
Washington: A group of overseas Americans sued the State Department on Monday to restart citizenship renunciation...