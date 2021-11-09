High SAAF interest rate slammed

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has expressed concern over the interest rate of up to 9 percent under State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’ SME Asaan Finance Scheme (SAAF).

“The SMEs were appreciative of the announcement of collateral-free SAAF Scheme; but, the interest rate of 9 percent makes it unaffordable, unproductive and unsupportive for SMEs, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, president FPCCI said in a statement,.

Maggo said welcomed selection of eight banks to get financing under SAAF Scheme from SBP; however, said “it makes no economic and commercial sense to allow these 8 banks to charge up to 8 percent in addition to 1 percent of SBP’s lending fee to banks”.

He said the SAAF scheme should not have a total interest rate over 3.0 percent which will make it at par with TERF to make it affordable for SMEs FPCCI Chief said in the post-pandemic scenario, “nowhere in the world SMEs can afford to get capital at 9 percent and pay it back without getting bankrupted”.

He also noted, with concern, that SBP itself sets maximum interest rate under TERF Scheme at 3 percent for larger enterprises and business groups; and, for SMEs, it has taken a discriminatory and unsupportive stance.