Automation of USC reviewed

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Monday presided over a meeting on the progress of digitalization and automation program of Utility Store Cooperation (USC) under the Digital Pakistan Initiative.

The meeting was attended by secretary industries and production, managing director USC, senior officials of the ministry and representative of PTCL & NRTC. MD USC briefed the meeting n digitalization program of cooperation: encompassing it's business process under ERP (enterprise resource planning); including supply chain, warehousing, financials, deployment of POS, human resources, and targeted subsidy which will be consummated by end this month.

He also informed the meeting that USC had completed the automation of utility stores in Islamabad region, shifting 20 percent of total sales on automation which would be inaugurated in next week.

The minister appreciated the team of USC and remarked that the project would be the largest digitalization program of any public sector oriented company.