FATF issues with DNFBPs handled

KARACHI: Mohammad Iqbal, director general of Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) said the FATF actions on DNFBPs have largely been addressed.
The Federal Board of Revenue as an AML/CFT regulatory authority, will continue to supervise the DNFBPs for implementation of AML/CFT regime, so that the money generated through crimes cannot be concealed in real estate and gold or precious stones, Iqbal said.
Iqbal stressed upon the need to combat money laundering in its all forms and manifestations. The FBR in collaboration with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) organized an outreach and capacity building sessions for DNFBPs to ensure AML/CFT compliance at Karachi.
The representatives from Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Ministry of foreign affairs (MoFA) were the key-note speakers in the training sessions. The participants included real estate agents, jewellers, accountants and lawyers.
