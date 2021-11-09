Chairman STZA calls on PM

Islamabad: Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), Amer Ahmed Hashmi, called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

The chairman briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of STZA vis-à-vis Islamabad Technopolis, interest of national and international companies in investing in Pakistan, and signing of MoUs in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the investment pipeline developed through Expo 2020 Dubai as well as during the Pakistan Tech Summit held in Istanbul. As a result of the efforts of STZA, several anchor tenants, SMEs and startups, as well as universities and venture capital fund managers have planned to enter into the zones. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction on the progress of the Special Technology Zones Authority and expressed his desire for rollout of technology zones in all provinces, and in all major cities across Pakistan.