Quarreling with tools

LAHORE: Pakistan’s economy is facing the same challenge of high world commodity prices as confronted by India and Bangladesh with the exception of added burden of wheat and sugar imports, which is however unique to Pakistan as yet.

The competitiveness of its industry has largely not eroded because its competitors are also grappling with high input costs, high container freight charges, and some disruptions in supply chain.

Its businesses are however confronting a highly volatile and depreciating currency that its competing economies are not encountering. The impact of currency depreciation if any is firmly under control. Our country is facing high inflation that is 40-60 percent higher than other regional economies. The regional economies also have not seen any unusual surge in food imports as witnessed in Pakistan.

These facts show the governments in competing economies are performing much better than Pakistan. The rupee volatility, high inflation is basically due to the policies pursued by the government. We cannot blame Covid-19 or the global situation for all our economic ills. It was the failure of the government to manage wheat stock although it claims we harvested a bumper crop last year. A year earlier it allowed export of wheat stocks in hope of better harvest that did not materialise.

The incompetence shown by the state triggered an increase in wheat prices. Even marketing of imported wheat at highly subsidised rates failed to cool the negative sentiments on wheat availability. It is worth noting there is no shortage of this staple but its rates are increasing in a mindboggling way. People have no choice but to procure wheat at any rate available.

The government never really exercised its writ on hoarders. In the case of sugar the crisis erupted two years back when the government allowed its export without assessing the availability of stocks for local consumption. Since then, the sugar prices have been on the rise. The state blames Sindh government for high sugar rates and claims rates are lower in Punjab. It is not true. Substandard sugar (in almost powdered form) is available at Rs90/kg while top quality still costs Rs150/kg both in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Edible oil is another commodity where prices have sharply increased in the international market. Its rates are very high in Pakistan because of two additional reasons. This government doubled the custom duty on edible oil when the global rates were normal and at the same time the rupee value declined from Rs124 against the dollar to Rs170. The government has recently reduced the duty on edible oil to the same level as it was during the tenure of the previous government, but it cannot dilute the impact of rupee devaluation. The edible oil producers have kept the prices high.

The prices would reduce only after they have exhausted the stock imported on high duty, according to the cooking oil companies.

This government took the wrong decision of slapping regulatory duties on almost all imports. That triggered an across the board price hike. The government, however, collected revenues above its target. The government removed regulatory duties on essential items after it realised its folly. However, in Pakistan once the prices go up they never return to the same levels even if all issues are addressed. The entrepreneurs have kept that tradition because they know the state has lost its writ.

The government spokesmen are always looking for some scapegoat to pass the blame of their incompetence on. Mostly they attribute the price hike in their regime to the past governments.

When the public refused to buy this argument even after three years in power, the government started pinning the blame on Covid-19, global commodity rates, and even the mafias. The question is who will bring the mafias to justice. Naturally it is the duty of the state to control them.

Things can be improved with sustained efforts. But the problem is that the economic managers are not on the same page. The Advisor on Finance does not see eye to eye with the SBP governor. In all previous negotiations with the IMF the SBP governor and the Minister of Finance together pleaded Pakistan’s case.

This time around the SBP governor went to the IMF after Shaukat Tarin left. The government must engage the provinces positively to crack whip on mafias, hoarders, and speculators. The action should be fully and vocally owned by the federal and the provincial government. Taking the opposition on board would be icing on the cake.