Rupee weakens

KARACHI: Rupee fell on Monday, dragged down by increased demand for dollar from importers, while lingering uncertainty over International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) sixth review of Extended Fund Facility (EFF) also weighed, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 170.51 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 170.01, losiing 50 paisas or 0.29 percent in the day. The local unit also lost Rs1 against the greenback in the open market trade. It ended at 173 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 172.

“We saw dollar purchases from oil importers and the supplies were not enough to meet the demand, which put pressure on the rupee,” said a foreign exchange dealer. “The market is concerned about the delay in the resumption of the IMF’s programme,” he added.

The rupee is likely to remain under pressure in the coming sessions due to lack of clarity on the IMF’s loan facility, according to a dealer.

The government said the review was in final stages and the review would be completed within days as Pakistan's economic team had submitted the IMF documents related to taxation and the legal way of proceeding with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Act 2021.