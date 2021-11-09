Stocks fall as inflation feared to worsen

Stocks on Monday swayed sideways to end lower with institutions booking profits amid worsening inflationary concerns that caused investors to run for safety, traders said.

Country’s top capital market gauge KSE-100 Shares Index lost 180.76 points or 0.38 percent to settle down at 47,115.04 with the highest and lowest of the day being 47,443.29 and 47,019.74 points.

Zafar Moti, former director PSX, said the market was stable during the day and activity was there. He said in the upcoming monetary policy the interest rate was expected to rise by 75 to 100 basis points.

“It may not affect things at the higher level but inflation will weigh down on sentiment, as nobody knows where this price hike will end,” he said. Moti said the resolution of Tehreek e Labaik issue would boost up the market.

Arif Habib Corp’s Ahsan Mehanti said stocks closed lower on institutional profit-taking in the post-earnings season. Pressure on economic uncertainty amid trade deficit surging to $3.8 billion in October 2021, circular debt swelling to near Rs 2.3 trillion, foreign outflows, and rupee instability pulled the index down, Mehanti said.

Traded shares dropped 105 million shares to 364.89 million from 469.86 million, while traded value decreased to Rs12.78 billion from Rs15.94 billion. Market capitalisation eased to Rs8.045 trillion from Rs8.096 trillion.

Out of 368 actives in the session, 125 were upwardly mobile, 228 downwardly, while 15 showed no change. Topline Securities in a post-market note said uncertainty over the IMF programme kept the investors at bay.

On the other hand expectations of a gas price hike coupled higher international oil prices kept inflationary concerns intact and gains in check, the brokerage said. TRG, UBL, PPL, ENGRO, and AVN together dragged the index down by 120.45 pts, while FFC, EFERT, LUCK, and HBL added 96.76 points.

Nestle Pakistan emerged at the top gainer by rising Rs60 to Rs5,850/share, followed by Bata (Pakistan) XD that increased Rs42 to Rs1,890/share.

Rafhan Maize was the worst hit stock in terms of value as it fell Rs400 to Rs9,350/share, followed by Sapphire Textile, down Rs87.60 to end at Rs1,080.40/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd in a note said the market continued to remain range-bound as inflationary concerns heated up among investors after finance minister statement that IMF has asked the government to further increase levy on petroleum products.

Textile sector remained under pressure as Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) had already moved a summary to the federal cabinet for ending subsidised gas supply to the industrial sector including captive power plants immediately, the brokerage said.

Activity continued to remain sideways as the market witnessed hefty volumes in the 3rd tier stocks. On the flip-side, Institutional activity stayed lackluster. In the last trading hour, profit-taking was witnessed across the board mainly led by the technology sector.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 39.57 million shares followed by Telecard LimitedXB with 30.08 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included First National Equities, Ghani Global Holdings, WorldCall Telecom, TPL Properties, Azgard Nine, Service Fabrics, Byco Petroleum, and Hascol Petrol. Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 106.88 million shares from 117.83 million shares.