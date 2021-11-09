CDWP gives go-ahead to four projects worth Rs140 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday cleared three development projects worth Rs9.168 billion and referred Rs130 billion projects to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP meeting was presided over by deputy chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries and divisions were also present, with provincial governments participating via video conference.

The meeting approved Rs450 million health related project for effective response against Covid -19 pandemic in Pakistan The revised project will be financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group under grant implementation agreement.

The project envisages strengthening the public health system and diagnostic capacity in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan for improving public health surveillance and response system to help mitigate the impact of such disease and burden on the poor and vulnerable population of the country.

Four projects related to transport and communications were presented in the meeting. Construction of Raad from Sibi-Talli (20km) and Kohlu - Rakhni (80km) worth Rs6.067 billion was approved in the meeting. The project was approved at at 50:50 cost-sharing between federal and provincial government.

The revised Pc-I for rehabilitation of KPT and rail connectivity project (Phase-I) at a cost of Rs2.652 billion was also approved. The revised project envisages rehabilitation of existing track of critical section of Pakistan Railways from KPT to Karachi Cantt and provision of new track for connectivity with ML-I. Another project of transport and communication sector namely ‘Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Programme (PARIP)’ worth Rs12.9944 billion was referred to ECNEC for further approval.

The location of the project is district Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Vehari, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, in Punjab province.

Punjab government will fund Rs14.164 billion, ADB Rs64.972 billion, Asian Infra Investment Bank (AIIB) Rs50.808 billion in the projects.

The project involves the construction of 535 km of dual carriageway highway section between various cities in the Punjab province.

The project will improve the transportation system through up-gradation and dualization of the highway network through construction of bridges, culverts, retaining walls, drainage works, roadside facilities, and allied works.

The meeting also considered the project namely ‘construction of northern section of ring road (missing link) from Warsak road to Nasir Bagh Road” with a total cost of 16.489 billion. The project will be re-considered in the next CDWP meeting. The meeting also accorded a concept clearance to “Integrated Social Protection Development Program (ISPDP)” submitted by the finance division at the cost of $627 million.