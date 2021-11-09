The PTI-led government initially claimed that it would not be accepting the TLP’s demands.
The major demand of the TLP – amongst many others – was that the government remove its proscribed status, and the government did just that. In doing so, the government has lost its credibility, and U-turn after U-turn is making weaker by the day. It was this weak writ of the incumbent government that ultimately translated to uncontrolled inflation and poverty.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
