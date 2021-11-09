Pointless deaths

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the devastating problem of broken roads in Gichk, Balochistan. These roads have led to numerous accidents, which have resulted in loss of lives as well as financial losses.

Recently, a truck got into an accident and the driver lost his life. But for the local and provincial governments, the matter is of no concern. Authorities were allocated funds for development, but there is none to be seen. Both the federal and provincial governments should pay immediate attention to making new roads to ensure that no more lives are lost.

Ameenullah Qamar Baloch

Karachi