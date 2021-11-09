In disarray

This refers to the news report ‘Petrol up by Rs8.03 per litre, diesel by Rs8.14’ and the editorial ‘Another package’ (November 5). After holding out for a few weeks, the government has finally bowed to the pressure of the IMF and announced immediate increase in the prices of petroleum products. This was one of the most recent conditions put by the international body before formalising the revival of the $6 billion loan.

It seems that the government has run out of ideas and has put all its eggs in the IMF’s basket. The government should also realise that relief packages are not a substitute for tangible measures. Pakistan needs a robust economic plan with achievable milestones that can uplift the economy and mitigate poverty. Relief packages, in the absence of available resources, are mere eyewash and serve only to discredit the government in the eyes of the people.

Shoaib A Majeed

Karachi