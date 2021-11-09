Looking forward

This refers to the article ‘A real change?’ by Kiyya Baloch (November 6). The writer has perfectly crafted the picture of the two political giants of Balochistan. Jam Kamal of Lasbela and Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo of Awaran have both failed to facilitate their respective areas. Awaran's deprivation is not news to anyone, and this blatant indifference gives a good idea of what importance the locals hold for those in power. Similarly, the situation in Jam's hometown, Bela, is also bleak.

Now that Bizenjo has replaced Jam, one can only hope that he will solve socio-economic and socio-political issues of the province. Additionally, the ruling party and the opposition should sit together to solve the issues of their respective constituencies and the province as a whole. If all the political stakeholders in Balochistan forget their differences and work for human development, Balochistan can surely prosper like any other province.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub