Shifting blame

The PTI has failed to control inflation. Even basic commodities are beyond the reach of ordinary people who are finding it difficult to arrange for even one meal a day. The country has been driven to a point where people are at their wits ends. The prime minister had promised that he would reduce prices of basic necessities, but he has once again defaulted on his promises. One day he reportedly claimed that petrol prices would not increase, the next, he announces to the nation that they would and there would be a gas shortage. First the prime minister claimed that inflation was a result of the policies of the previous government, then he blamed the Covid-19 pandemic, now it is the fault of inflation in the international market.
Saman Amjad
Sheikhupura
