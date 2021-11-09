Treating AIDS

While Pakistan is estimated, according to the WHO and other international agencies, to have at least 46,000 to 200,000 active cases of AIDS/HIV, the treatment of people in government hospitals with AIDS is dismal. According to a report from Sindh, people who enter public hospitals suffering from the disease are often discriminated against and subjected to demeaning remarks or comments. In some cases, they have been denied treatment. This is probably not limited to one area alone among a people that refuse to recognise AIDS as just another disease and place on it moral values of all kinds, and in some cases, refuse to accept that it can occur amongst young children, those who receive dialysis for kidney disease, and people in all categories, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation or age. The problem is related to the lack of education about AIDS, including the fact that it is now completely treatable, although drugs for this are expensive, and in Pakistan would need government support to provide them to all. Just like ordinary people, healthcare workers often share the same prejudices and are reluctant or unwilling to treat people with HIV/AIDS or treat them in a respectable manner as they would other patients.

This is a serious problem given that international figures show that the number of HIV/AIDS cases in Pakistan is on the rise. The fact that there is so much stigma and disinformation about AIDS also means people do not come forward to report sickness and are likely to carry it to partners, notably in the case of migrant workers who return home for visits. The issue of discrimination is one that needs to be dealt with at a wide level. We have in the past run campaigns against the spread of HIV/AIDS on the media and through the press network. This process needs to be repeated. There is also no reason why older schoolchildren and college going students cannot be educated about the disease, how to avoid it and why those who suffer HIV/AIDS should never be discriminated against.

This is imperative in a country where AIDS continues to rise with drug users who use injectables to receive their doses, the group where AIDS appears to be spreading fastest. We also need more research on the patterns of spread and more information about how the public perceives an illness which can be treated so that the person can live a normal and full life, but this can happen only with the growth of information and the end of derogatory treatment at hospitals.