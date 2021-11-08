 
Monday November 08, 2021
Nine more persons tested corona positive

November 08, 2021

FAISALABAD: Nine more persons tested corona positive here on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll had reached 1,279 in the district and 1264 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the last 24 hours. He said 25,619 patients had recovered from the disease so far.