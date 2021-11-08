Pappu Sain dies of liver cancer

FAISALABAD: Nine more persons tested corona positive here on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the Health...
SUKKUR: PPP MNA Shazia Marri strongly criticised the PTI-led federal government over its incompetence and bad economic...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Economic Affairs Division said on Saturday that criticism on the government for payment of...
Pakistan and US relations are not standing on the edge of the precipice and all post-US withdrawal reviews do not...
ISLAMABAD: The joint sitting of both houses of the parliament will take place on November 10 and about 18 bills will...
KARACHI: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued special hunting permits to promote hunting tourism to 39 foreign...