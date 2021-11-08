Parliament’s joint session on 10th

ISLAMABAD: The joint sitting of both houses of the parliament will take place on November 10 (Wednesday) and about 18 bills will be presented for legislation.Two bills on electoral reforms will be presented in the joint session for approval. The right to vote to overseas Pakistanis and use of electoral machines in the polls are part of the bills of electoral reforms. Amendment to Section 7 of the Muslim Family Law will also be tabled in the joint session.

The privatization commission bill for the year 2020, the business companies bill 2021 and the safe transfer of money bill 2021 will come under discussion. The SBP banking services corporation bill 2021, the agriculture, industrial and trade bill 2021 will be part of the proceedings. The maritime security agency bill 2021, the Port Qasim Authority bill 2021, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation bill 2021 and the Gwadar Port Authority bill 2021 will also come under consideration.