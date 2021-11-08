Hunting tourism: Ministry issues special permits to 39 foreign dignitaries

KARACHI: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued special hunting permits to promote hunting tourism to 39 foreign dignitaries (Arab Sheikhs) for hunting houbara bustards in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab for the season of 2021-22.

The foreign dignitaries, including 18 from Qatar, seven from Bahrain, 11 from the UAE and three from Saudi Arabia, are almost members of the royal family and top military officials. According to the permits (copies of which are available with The News), the embassies of concerned countries were also informed about the hunting fees of one lac US dollars per dignitary per area and one thousand US dollars for import-cum export fees of each falcon. Arab Sheikhs of the royal families are allowed for the hunting from November 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021.

In this regard, instructions have been issued to respective provincial governments to issue necessary permits in accordance with their wildlife laws. Directions have also been given to the deputy commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to make necessary arrangements.

Hunting permits were issued to the president of the UAE and 11 members of the royal family. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King of Abu Dhabi, will hunt in three districts of Punjab, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur and Chakwal and in five districts of Sindh -- Sukkur, Ghotki, Sanghar, Khairpur and Nawabshah. Hunting permission was also granted for seven districts of Balochistan, including Zhob, Pasni, Ormara, Gawadar, Kharan, Panjgur and Washik districts to the same dignitaries of UAE.

Deputy Supreme Commander UAE Armed Forces General Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will hunt only in Lahri Tehsil of Sibi District of Balochistan. Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum will hunt in two districts of Punjab -- Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family and spokesman for the President of the Western Region, will hunt in Lahri, Bolan, Old Kachhi, Sunni and Shoran tehsils of Balochistan.

Head of Central Military Command Deputy Chairman Dubai Police and Public Safety Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also a member of the royal family, will hunt in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Mithi areas of Sindh.

Sheikh Rashid bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, a member of the UAE royal family, will hunt in the Jang Shahi area of Badin, Thatta and Dhabiji district.

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an adviser to the President and a member of the UAE royal family, will hunt in Dera Murad Jamali Tehsil of Balochistan. Major General Sheikh Al-Moor bin Maktoum Al-Maktoum, a member of the UAE royal family, will hunt in Samangali Tehsil of Balochistan and Tehsil Panj Pai of Quetta District.

Hunting permits have also been issued to 18 members of the Qatari president and members of the royal family. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will hunt in three provinces of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh. They will also hunt in Jhang district of Punjab, Kalat district of Punjab and Diplo district of Sindh and Islamkot of Tharparkar district.

Prime Minister of Qatar and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani will hunt in Jacobabad district of Sindh. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the father of the Aamir of Qatar, will hunt in Khushab district of Punjab.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Thani, Qatar's deputy prime minister and adviser to the Amir, will hunt in Loralai district of Balochistan. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, brother of the Emir of Qatar, will hunt in Musakhel district of Balochistan.

Sheikh Faisal bin Naseer bin Hama Al Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family, has been allowed hunting in Turbat and Ketch districts of Balochistan. Ali bin Abdullah Thani Jassim Al Thani, a member of the Supreme Council of the royal family, will also hunt in Turbat/Ketch district of Balochistan.

Sheikh Falah bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, younger brother of the former Emir of Qatar, will hunt in Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan. Sheikh Dr Fahad bin Abdul Rahman bin Hamad Al Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family, will hunt in Chhacharo and Dahli tehsils of Tharparkar district in Sindh. Members of the royal family Sheikh Jassim bin Faisal bin Qasim bin Faisal Al Thani will hunt in Bahawalnagar district of Punjab.

Sheikh Muhammad bin Faisal Al-Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family, will hunt in Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan. Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, a member of Bahrain’s royal family, will hunt in Tando Muhammad Khan district of Sindh.

According to list, Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Al-Saud, Governor of Tabuk, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), will hunt in district Noshki of Baluchistan. Prince Mansoor Bin Muhammad Al-Saud, Governor of Hafr Al-Batain, KSA, will hunt in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab and Hussan Bin Saud, member of the Royal family of KSA, will hunt in Roojhan, Punjab.