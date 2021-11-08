KP LG polls to be held on schedule: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted a social media new report pertaining to the postponement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections being held on Dec 19.

The local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held as per the schedule, said a spokesman for the ECP.The spokesman asked the people not to believe in misleading and baseless false news or sharing such contents without confirmation from its website or public relations department. Only statements and press releases issued by the Election Commission should be shared for public awareness, he concluded.