15 shops sealed for selling sugar at high rates

FAISALABAD: The price control magistrates have sealed 15 shops, registered cases against eight shopkeepers and arrested five persons for selling sugar at high rates. Reportedly, more than 2,000 inspections were carried out and 132 profiteers were fined Rs 390,000 and checked 51 points under anti-hoardings activities. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that relief would be provided to buyers and profiteers would be send behind the bars.