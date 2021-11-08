Malam Jabba resort closed after mob attack

MINGORA: Management of Malam Jabba Skiing Resort has closed the picturesque tourist place for the general public after an angry mob attacked the resort property over pedestrian way dispute.

According to the media cell of Malam Jabba resort, miscreants in huge numbers attacked the resort property, broke the barriers, and harassed the staff along with tourists. “Some miscreants in the area are using different arm-twisting tactics to pressure the company to wind up its billions of rupees investment from the area.

The company had invested over Rs300 crores in the area to benefit the locals and provide top-of-the-line chairlift, zip line, and skiing facilities to tourists, and helped arrange many national and international events there,” said Hazrat Ali, public relations officer of Malam Jabba Resort.

He added that at least 500 people were direct employees of the company working at the resort and their jobs were on the line as the company had closed the place. He maintained that the resort would remain closed until foolproof security is provided.

When contacted, District Police officer Zahid Marwat said that there was a land and passage dispute between the local residents and Malam Jabba resort. “The police led by deputy superintendent of police and assistant commissioner reached the spot just after the incident, and the overall situation is fully under controll", said Zahid Marwat, adding that security would be provided to the resort and the public. He maintained that FIR had been lodged against the miscreants and they would face punishment soon.