All set to launch drive against measles, rubella in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The health department has finalised its preparations to launch a fortnightly drive to vaccinate children against the measles and rubella viral infections in all 59 union councils of the district.

“We have constituted as many as 442 special teams, which would administer the injectable vaccines to 744021 children in the district,” Dr Mushtaq Khan Tanoli, the district health officer, told reporters here.

Flanked by the district coordinator of the EPI programme, Dr Nasr Ali Shah Kakakhel, he said that the drive would be launched across the district from November 15 to November 27 across the district.

“We would establish a campus at the prominent places where the children would be taken easily for the vaccination,” Dr Mushtaq said. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nasir Ali Shah Kakakhel said that teams would also be stationed at the health facilities across the district.

“I appeal to parents to take their children to the nearby camps and health facilities to get them vaccinated against the measles and rubella infections,” Dr Nasir said. The children who were vaccinated against those viral infections could remain safe despite the onset of those diseases, he maintained.