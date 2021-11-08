 
Monday November 08, 2021
Buzdar leaves for KSA to perform Umra

By Our Correspondent
November 08, 2021
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday left for Saudi Arabia with his family to perform Umra. He will also go to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madina Munawara and will offer Nawafil there.