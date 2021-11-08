Ratio of traders satisfied with current business activity increasing: Gallup Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The ratio of traders satisfied with the current business activity in Pakistan has increased but the traders community has expressed deep anxiety over future of business and the country moving in the direction.

The Gallup Pakistan released the fourth quarterly report of Business Confidence Index (BCI), the survey of which was conducted from nearly 580 respondents, belonging to the country’s traders community, from October 13-28. The report revealed that in Gallup Pakistan’s second quarterly report in July, 49 percent traders were happy with business activity but now 54 percent traders expressed their satisfaction over the trade activities in Pakistan. Similarly, the ratio of those dissatisfied with business activity in Pakistan has also decreased from 52 percent to 46 percent. However, the ratio of those predicting improvement in future business has also dropped from 70 percent to 61 percent, while the ratio of those dissatisfied with the situation has also increased from 29 percent to 39 percent. Moreover, the ratio of traders who consider the country is not moving in the right direction has increased from 37 percent to 59 percent.

In the last quarterly report, the ratio of traders who considered the country was moving in the right direction was 63 percent, which has now dropped to 41 percent. While the ratio of those who consider the country is moving in the wrong direction has increased from 37 percent to 59 percent.

Gallup Pakistan asked from the respondents a question, which issues do you want the government to address instantly? Some 48 percent respondents declared inflation as the biggest problem for business, while 16 percent sought relief for business class, 14 percent for stability of Pakistani currency, 13 percent for consistency in the government policies, six percent for controlling corruption, six percent for elimination of Covid-19 and ending lockdown, three percent for ending political instability, three percent for improving export policies and two percent for non-availability of PayPal.

In the survey, 17 percent respondents mentioned other problems and sought the government’s help to resolve them, while seven percent respondents said they had no issue to get it resolved by the government.