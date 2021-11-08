One year job extension granted to adhoc doctors

LAHORE: Ad-hoc doctors have been given major relief by approving a one-year extension in their jobs.
According to a handout issued here, the relief had been given as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. CM said that the decision would provide relief to more than 4,000 ad-hoc doctors in the real sense. Usman Buzdar also directed to ensure timely disbursement of their salaries.
LANDIKOTAL: Specially-abled cricketers from Khyber district here on Sunday complained that they had repeatedly been...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party provincial spokesperson Samar Bilour on Sunday said the failed public rally of the...
PESHAWAR: The traditional dances, including Khattak and Mahsud attanr attracted a large number of domestic and foreign...
NOWSHERA: A resident accused the police of highhandedness and asked the high-ups to take action against them.Speaking...
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the prices ofessential...
LAHORE: In a crackdown on sugar hoarders, the district administration seized 299 sugar bags on Sunday.The inspection...