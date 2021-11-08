One year job extension granted to adhoc doctors

LAHORE: Ad-hoc doctors have been given major relief by approving a one-year extension in their jobs.

According to a handout issued here, the relief had been given as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. CM said that the decision would provide relief to more than 4,000 ad-hoc doctors in the real sense. Usman Buzdar also directed to ensure timely disbursement of their salaries.